Frank Ledbetter joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. Frank is a local artist who is known for his metal work displayed across the Gulf Coast. Frank will also compete in 'Metal Shop Masters.' It is a new show on Netflix where welders from across the country compete for the top spot.
If you would like to learn more about Frank, visit his website.
