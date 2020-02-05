Author Joe Cuhaj joined us on Studio10 to tell us about his new book "Hidden History of Mobile." He also wrote co-authored a previous book "Baseball in Mobile".
Click on the link to hear the interview.
Here's more information:
It was an unlikely place for a city, scourged by disease-ridden mosquitos and pummeled by hurricanes. But for more than three hundred years, Mobile has thrived on the unlikely and endured the unimaginable. Mobilians love their gumbo but are likely unaware that it was first served up here by women sent from France to foster population growth. Times were once so dire for free blacks that a shocking number petitioned the courts to become slaves. Women were arrested on the city’s streets for dressing like men. Harpo Marx obtained his first real harp in Mobile.
The city has witnessed many firsts – and lasts: the first operational submarine, the first Mardi Gras celebration and the last major battle of the Civil War.
Author Joe Cuhaj navigates the backwaters of Mobile's fascinating history in his new book, Hidden History of Mobile, telling long lost tales of the Port City’s rich history from the earliest Native Americans who once called the area home to the day Elvis – yes, that Elvis – was “expelled” from Vigor High School.
Hidden History of Mobile was released on January 20th, 2020, and is now available at all area bookstores and online book retailers.
About the Author
Joe Cuhaj is a former radio broadcaster turned author and freelance writer. He began his radio career just outside of New York City but moved to Mobile in 1981 with his wife, who is from the Port City. His radio career flourished as he picked up a job at WUNI, which was originally the first radio station in Mobile, WODX. Joe fell in love with Alabama's biodiversity and continued one of his favorite pastimes, hiking and backpacking. In 2000, he combined his love of hiking and writing and penned his first book, Hiking Alabama. Since then, Joe has written eight outdoor recreation books for Falcon Guides.
Joe left radio and became a software programmer but continued his passion for writing. In addition to outdoor recreation, Joe has a love and passion for history, which he had a chance to delve into when he coauthored Baseball in Mobile for Arcadia Publishing, chronicling Mobile’s long and storied baseball history.
He has also written historical articles and web content for several sites and publications on a wide variety of subjects, and falling back on his radio career, he has produced a number of humorous short story podcasts that can be heard on his website, www.joecuhaj.com.
Contact Information
For more information or to arrange interviews, presentations, or book signings, please contact the author:
Joe Cuhaj
10286 Rebel Rd., Daphne, AL 36526
Phone: (251) 533-1812
Email: jcuhaj@gmail.com
Website: joecuhaj.com
