Get ready to cheer on young women from across the state in Distinguished Young Women of Alabama. Distinguished Young Women is the oldest and largest scholarship program for high school girls. Last year, they made more than $1 billion in cash tuition and college-granted scholarships available nationally. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama scholarship program is January 17th and 18th at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery, AL. For tickets email AlabamaDYWtickets@gmail.com
The program is extremely proud of their local recipients! These ladies are gearing up for their big weekend.
DYW of Baldwin County - Mary Mychal O’Rourke senior at Spanish Fort High School. Talent: Lyrical Flag routine
DYW of Mobile County - Maria Moxey - senior at Davidson High School. Talent: Dance
DYW of Clarke County - Mary Alex McNider - senior at Clarke County Prep School - Talent: Vocal
DYW of Washington County - Halle Dantzler - senior at Washington County High School - Talent: Vocal
DYW of Escambia County - senior at T. R. Miller High School - Talent: Dance
