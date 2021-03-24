Students in the Chickasaw Public School System are hard at work for a great cause. Brian Copes, teacher at the school, joined Joe on Studio10 to talk about how his students have been making prosthetic limbs for amputees in Honduras.
The following information was provided by Brian Copes:
Brian Copes has been recognized by the Varkey Foundation as one of the Top 50 Teachers in the World. A carpenter by trade, Copes has a master’s degree in vocational education.
Mr. Copes has led his students on five trips to Honduras where they have fit twenty amputees with prosthetic limbs that his students made in class. Cope’s prosthetics are a combined effort between ALDCA and Chickasaw Public Schools. (Mr. Copes teaches at both).
Mr. Copes will also be linking the students to life coaches, to coach them for life and who will track them through middle/high school and help them after school and beyond.
