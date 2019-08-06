Executive Director of the Mobile Arts Council and Kalenski "Dj Dirty Dan" Adams joined us on Studio10 to talk about a big arts and music weekend ahead!
August’s LoDa ArtWalk will feature the opening night for MOB Music Fest and MAC’s Annual Members’ Exhibition. This family-friendly, FREE event invites the community to come downtown and celebrate the abundance of talent in our Mobile-area arts community.
MAC’s gallery at 6 South Joachim Street will feature 45+ artists in our annual MAC Members’ Exhibition. See paintings, ceramics, drawings, sculptures, and more by artists of all ages and backgrounds. Visit downtown's many galleries and venues for art exhibitions and live performances, and stroll through Bienville Square to support our LoDa Night Market Vendors!
The 2nd Annual MOB Music Festival also kicks off during LoDa ArtWalk, spanning from August 9th – 11th. MOB Music Fest is a platform that is dedicated to celebrating local artist of all genres of music. This multicultural event will feature live bands, dance teams, indie artists and local DJ’s. This event is free to the public, family friendly and a great opportunity to support our growing music community.
Mobile Arts Council
Gallery @ Room 1927, 6 South Joachim Street
Phone: 251-432-9796
MOB Music Fest
Cathedral Square, 301 Conti Street
