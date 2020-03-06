Mardi Gras is finally over, and LoDa ArtWalk is BACK in action! Come downtown for the free, family-friendly fun on Friday, March 13th. Experience art exhibitions and performances in local galleries and venues, stop by Cathedral Square for live music or movies, and support local artists and craftsmen at the LoDa Night Market in Bienville Square.
Head over to Room 1927 at 6 South Joachim Street (next to the Saenger Theatre) to see MAC's March exhibitions! This month, the gallery will feature artists Benjamin Kaiser and Cat Pope in their new show, “Home and Heritage,” and Sahar Alford’s exhibition, “Universal Beauty.”
Gallery hours at Room 1927 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays – Fridays. The exhibitions will hang between March 5th - 31st, with a special reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13th, LoDa ArtWalk night.
For full details on ArtWalk happenings each month, follow the LoDa ArtWalk facebook page. Visit the Mobile Arts Council’s website at www.mobilearts.org or their Facebook page for updates about their monthly exhibitions.
Mobile Arts Council
Gallery @ Room 1927, 6 South Joachim Street
Phone: 251-432-9796
