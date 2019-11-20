You are invited to attend a community prayer event coming up this weekend.
On Saturday, November 23rd, from 4-7pm, everyone is invited to come together in prayer, worship and togetherness in Cathedral Square.
The goal is to make a unified heavenly sound this holiday season.
Click on the video link to learn more about this event.
