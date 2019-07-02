The RAIN Group, Inc a 501 (c)(3) is happy to announce the 4th Annual Love U Love U Day, it will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM at The Grounds in Mobile, AL. Love U Love U Day is a free event.
It’s Love U Love U Day! A day of Love and Unity for the community.
School shoes, uniforms, supplies, and socks will be given away to anyone in need. Come out and enjoy free food, games, music, and great door prizes. Physicians will be onsite providing Free medical, dental, vision, and mental screens and exams for kids, parents, and seniors. The Mobile Sports Hall of Fame will have members on site signing autographs.
Love U Love U Day was created from the vision of Monique Rogers Henley with the purpose of celebrating love, unity and service in the United States of America. Love U Love U stands for Love Unconditional (which means love without expectations no matter your zip code, gender, economic status, race, sexuality, or religion), and Love Unlimited (which means love continually without boundaries of time or space).
We will unify in prayer that honors God and focus on the Love the binds us all, despite our differences.
Bring your kids, family, neighbors and seniors to the Grounds on Saturday, July 27th for Love U Love U Day, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm inside rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.