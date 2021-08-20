It's time to help 'Keep Mobile Beautiful.' Evelyn DeAngelo, Project Coordinator, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on this ongoing project. You can earn grant funds and volunteer hours by joining the anti-litter program relaunch. For details, visit this website.
Evelyn helped re-launch the Love Your Community program on Earth Day this year. The program was expanded from serving only Commissioner Hudson’s district to county wide and added the financial incentives.
She also serves as outreach and education coordinator for Keep Mobile Beautiful, a long standing organization committed to beautification, recycling and litter prevention education. They are gearing up to offer programs to public and private schools throughout the school year.
