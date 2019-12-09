Bellingrath Gardens and Home is coming alive for Christmas! This 65-acre estate garden and historic home is the state's oldest public garden. You can see Magic Christmas in Lights until December 31, 2019. Make sure you go ahead and get your tickets at this website.
Details include:
What: Magic Christmas in Lights
Where: Bellingrath Gardens and Home
When: Until December 31, 2019 - Closed Christmas Day
Tickets: Order here
