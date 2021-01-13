Manifest Her 2021 MasterClass is coming up! Monica Townser joined Joe on Studio10 to talk on vision boards and how it can help you. She is hosting an online class soon! You can register today on this website.
For more information, visit MonicaTownser.com
The following information was provided by Monica Townser:
In Spring 2021 we are expanding. We will launch Elite Coaching Institute which provides corporate training, professional development classes and a 12-week coaching certification program for individuals interested in starting a career as a life coach.
Monica Townser Coaching & Consulting provides one-on-one life and business coaching for coaches, consultants and service providers to successfully create, launch and sell high end offers.
Email: info@monicatownser.com
