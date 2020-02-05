For the 17th consecutive year, Baldwin Bone & Joint, P.C. will once again host this important community project, partnering with the Port City Pacers, Dr. Glenn Glass, The University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center, and Mobile and Baldwin County schools to collect shoes for the homeless outreach programs of Wings of Life and Family Promise of Baldwin County.
Response to the campaign has grown since its inception from 200 pairs donated in 2004 to a record-breaking 2,728 pairs contributed in 2019. Shoe donations for 2020 will be accepted starting in January with final shoe drop-offs received at the 2020 Azalea Trail Run on Saturday, March 28th.
Mobile and Baldwin County students will once again be rewarded for collecting the highest number of shoes with money for their schools’ new P.E. equipment. Baldwin Bone & Joint will award cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200 to the top three schools in Mobile and Baldwin Counties who donate the most shoes. Note of interest: over the years, shoes donated by local schools provides the largest collective donation to this important campaign.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to clean up those gently used athletic shoes and tie them together in pairs before dropping them off at any of the following locations:
Baldwin Bone and Joint (1505 Daphne Avenue, Daphne)
Dr. Glenn Glass’ Office (1303 Main Street, Daphne)
The University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center
PE Coaches with Participating Schools in Mobile & Baldwin Counties
Final Drop-off Opportunity: 2020 Azalea Trail Run Expo (Friday and Saturday, March 27-28, Mobile Civic Center)
Last day to drop off shoes is at the Azalea Trail Run on Saturday March 28, 2020. All other locations will accept shoe donations through Friday, March 27, 2020. For more information, call (251) 621-5387 or visit baldwinboneandjoint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.