Cammie Wayne, owner of Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with a taste of the season. Fat Tuesday will be here before we know it and the local ice cream shoppe is celebrating accordingly with King Cake Ice Cream. You can visit their website for more information. 

