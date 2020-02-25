The MoonPie General Store is the place to go for all things MoonPie and Mardi Gras!
The MoonPie is a staple of Mardi Gras parades in Mobile, and a favorite sweet treat all year long. This tasty confection has been around for more than 100 years, dating back to 1917.
Stop by the MoonPie General Store at 107 St. Francis Street, Downtown Mobile, AL.
