Floats are one of the most fun and recognizable parts of Mardi Gras! People look forward to seeing the intricate designs, bright colors and new themes every year.
Mardi Gras floats are truly a work of art, taking months to create. As soon as the parades end, work on next year's floats begins!
We got to help build the Fox 10 float, which rolls in parades across the Gulf Coast. We also explore some of the history behind float building and the important role floats play in the Mardi Gras tradition.
You can learn more about the history of floats and Mardi Gras at the Mobile Carnival Museum, located at 355 Government Street, Downtown Mobile, AL.
