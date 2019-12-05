The Master Gardener Greenery Sale and Holiday Market is coming up this weekend! We previewed the big event on Studio10, click on the video link and see the information below to learn more!

WHAT: 2019 Master Gardener Greenery Sale and A Holiday Market and Art Bazaar in the Gardens

WHEN: Friday, December 6 (9 am – 4 pm)

Saturday, December 7 (9 am – 1 pm)

WHERE: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile

Enjoy One-Stop Holiday Shopping!

Greenery decorations, Poinsettias, Camellias, Gift Items, Art

Centerpieces, mantel toppers, mailbox saddles,

20” and 26” Southern Fraser Fir wreaths with bow

Greenery bundles for DIY decorators,

Paperwhite bulbs in terra cotta pots,

Decorative bird houses

For more information on MBG Holiday Market and Art Bazaar items:

http://www.mobilebotanicalgardens.org/event/a-holiday-market-in-the-gardens/

Mobile County Master Gardeners

A service of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System

1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile, AL 36608

251-574-8445

Mobile Botanical Gardens

5151 Museum Drive

Mobile, AL 36608

251-342-0555

*Master Gardener Proceeds help provide a scholarship to an area student majoring in horticulture.

