The Master Gardener Greenery Sale and Holiday Market is coming up this weekend! We previewed the big event on Studio10, click on the video link and see the information below to learn more!
WHAT: 2019 Master Gardener Greenery Sale and A Holiday Market and Art Bazaar in the Gardens
WHEN: Friday, December 6 (9 am – 4 pm)
Saturday, December 7 (9 am – 1 pm)
WHERE: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile
Enjoy One-Stop Holiday Shopping!
Greenery decorations, Poinsettias, Camellias, Gift Items, Art
Centerpieces, mantel toppers, mailbox saddles,
20” and 26” Southern Fraser Fir wreaths with bow
Greenery bundles for DIY decorators,
Paperwhite bulbs in terra cotta pots,
Decorative bird houses
For more information on MBG Holiday Market and Art Bazaar items:
http://www.mobilebotanicalgardens.org/event/a-holiday-market-in-the-gardens/
Mobile County Master Gardeners
A service of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System
1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile, AL 36608
251-574-8445
Mobile Botanical Gardens
5151 Museum Drive
Mobile, AL 36608
251-342-0555
*Master Gardener Proceeds help provide a scholarship to an area student majoring in horticulture.
