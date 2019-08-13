The MAWSS- “Fun with Water” Art Contest is back!
The Annual Watercolor Art Contest is open from August 12 – October 23 for Mobile area students K-12. This year’s theme is “Rain.”
One Grand Prize Winner will receive $250 and Grade Level Winners $100 each. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on December 13.
More info & application: https://www.mawss.com/funwithwater
MAWSS- Mobile Area Water & Sewer System
Park Forest Plaza, 4725 Moffett Rd. Mobile
