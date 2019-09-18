Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson joined us on Studio10 to detail a new proposal for the Mobile Civic Center and surrounding area.
The new proposal includes a revamped Civic Center and Theater, but the demolishing of the Expo Hall.
The parking lot would be utilized space with 10 two-story residential homes, townhomes, a Live! Entertainment District, areas for possible retail or a hotel, and a new four to six story parking deck to replace parking lost by using up the current parking space.
Additionally, 22.2 acres would be created as areas for potential future development. That area is closer to the waterfront.
Click on the video link to see Mayor Stimpson's live interview on Studio10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.