Mobile Civic Center Proposal

Conceptual Drawing of New Mobile Civic Center Proposal.  Image is Property of the City of Mobile

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson joined us on Studio10 to detail a new proposal for the Mobile Civic Center and surrounding area.

The new proposal includes a revamped Civic Center and Theater, but the demolishing of the Expo Hall. 

The parking lot would be utilized space with 10 two-story residential homes, townhomes, a Live! Entertainment District, areas for possible retail or a hotel, and a new four to six story parking deck to replace parking lost by using up the current parking space. 

Additionally, 22.2 acres would be created as areas for potential future development.  That area is closer to the waterfront.

Click on the video link to see Mayor Stimpson's live interview on Studio10.  

