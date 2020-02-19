Brok Weaver is doing big things in the UFC! The McIntosh fighter won his UFC debut this past weekend when his opponent, Kazula Vargas was disqualified for an illegal move.
Studio10's Joe Emer talked with Brok about his rise to fame, the first fight, what's next and his passion to represent for Native Americans.
Click on the link for the interview.
(0) comments
