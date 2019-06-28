This Sunday at 730am, Eric talks with Mobile County Health officials regarding the importance of immunizations, especially in light of a measles outbreak taking place in the United States.
This year, the rise in measles cases in America have medical officers alarmed. A national campaign to encourage vaccinations against measles is underway. Of particular concern is what health officials call “vaccine hesitancy,” an issue, they say, caused by fears the measles vaccine is not safe. Health officials say that is simply not true.
Nevertheless, you have some who say they want to have a “choice” on whether or not to have their children vaccinated.
Eric talks with Dr. Tonya Dobbs, a pediatrician with the Mobile County Health Department who says immunizations are an important reason our children lead healthier lives and that the general public is not vulnerable to disease.
He also speaks with chiropractor and health counselor, Dr. Michael Bucknell, who believes citizens should have the right to make their own choices regarding universal immunization programs.
In addition, Eric talks with several Moms who have differing opinions on the issue, but they all agree, the health of their children is the most important concern.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, airs this Sunday at 7:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.