Meggie B's is celebrating 12 years of business! The boutique is hosting a tent sale March 25-27, 2021. You can find the Easter Bunny and free face painting at Meggie B's on Saturday, the 27th from 10-1 p.m. Local vendors will also be at their location on Snow Road to help celebrate.
Coming up in April, Meggie B's is hosting a Jon Hart Trunk Show. That includes 20% off and free personalization. The trunk show is from April 2 to April3, 20201.
For more information about Meggie B's, visit them online.
Address: 3958 Snow Road # A # A, Semmes, AL 36575
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.