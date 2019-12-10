Enjoy your favorite Christmas tunes and give back in a big way! The Gospel recording artists group, Michael Slater and Company, are gearing up for Christmas. They are performing, donating and having a lot of fun at their Merry Musical Toy Drive on Friday, December 13, 2019. J Song, LaToya Bradshaw, 3 in 1 and many more artists are performing at the event. It will all take place at Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 505 N. Price Ave. Prichard, Al. 36610. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and show starts at 7:00 p.m.
The group is asking that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.
For more information and to listen to their music, visit their YouTube page.
Details include:
When: December 13, 2019
Hours: Show starts at 7:00 p.m.
Location: Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 505 N. Price Ave. Prichard, Al.
Admission: Free, please bring new unwrapped toy
