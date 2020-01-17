This past November, 31-year-old Michael Beasley was tragically shot and killed.
Out of the darkness, Beasley's family and friends are trying to create something positive. His fiancee Karlee Smith joined us to to talk about the Michael Beasley Memorial Race, which is set for tomorrow.
Click on the video link to learn more.
You can also click on this Facebook link for details:
https://www.facebook.com/events/s/michael-beasley-memorial-race/568650347061631/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.