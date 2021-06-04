Miss Alabama 2019, Tiara Pennington, is passing on the crown she has worn for nearly 2 years. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Miss America Organization decided to cancel its 2020 competitions all together. Thirty-nine candidates will take the stage at the Alabama Theatre to compete for the job of Miss Alabama. Three young women from our area will be representing the Gulf Coast and beyond.
Raven Young, Miss Auburn Opelika Area
Breighanna Vigor, Miss Mobile Bay
Abigail Breland, Miss University of Mobile
The Miss Alabama Competition will be held June 10-12 in Birmingham. For more information, visit this website.
