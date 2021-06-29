Lauren Bradford is your new Miss Alabama! The Gulf Shores native says she is thrilled to serve the state and its people this year. Lauren will represent Alabama at this years Miss America Competition.
Lauren Bradford was crowned Miss Alabama 2022 at the historic Alabama Theatre in downtown Birmingham on June 12th. She received over $13,000 in cash scholarships for winning the title and has received over $86,000 in scholarships since the start of her Miss Alabama career, years ago, in the teen pageant. If you would like to learn more about Lauren or book her for an appearance, see the information below.
Miss Alabama Scholarship Organization
2809 Crescent Avenue, Suite 2
Homewood, AL 35209
(205)871-6276
