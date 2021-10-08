Lauren Bradford, Miss Alabama 2021 will be traveling to CT in December to compete for the title of Miss America 2022 live on December 16, 2021.
The organization is also looking forward to celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Miss America and Miss Alabama this year with lots of fun festivities. For more details, watch the clip above.
Miss Alabama Organization
2809 Crescent Avenue, Suite 2
Homewood, AL 35209
205.871.6297
