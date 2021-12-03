Coastal Alabama Community College is a public two-year institution with campuses in Baldwin, Monroe, Clarke, Choctaw, and Escambia counties, serving the communities of Bay Minette, Atmore, Brewton, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Monroeville, Thomasville, Gilbertown and Jackson in south Alabama.
The College also operates locations at the Academy at the Fairhope Airport, the Alabama Aviation Center at Brookley Field, the Foley Career and Technical Facility, the North Baldwin Center for Technology, the South Baldwin Center for Technology, and Fountain Correctional Facility.
The college boasts more than 100 programs and pathways and serves a current combined enrollment of more than 10,000 students across all locations, spanning nearly 9,000 miles in south Alabama. Dr. Craig Pouncey has served as our President since October 2019.
As a member of the Alabama Community College System, we are governed by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees, and our regional administrative campus is located in Bay Minette.
Spring Registration is open! Classes start January 10 and you can schedule an appointment with an Advisor at www.coastalalabama.edu/advising.
The 100Th Anniversary of Miss America is happening this year! Our own Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford will compete for the title of Miss America in just a short few weeks! The next Miss Alabama will be crowned the first week of July in 2022 at the Wright Center of Performing Arts at Sanford University’s Campus.
Breighanna Vigor is spearheading into her junior year at Coastal Alabama Community College where she is double majoring in Business Administration and Criminal Justice in hopes of one day attending Law School as a Prosecuting Attorney. She was recently crowned as the newest Miss Coastal Alabama 2021-2022 where she continues to work her Social Impact Initiative, “Stopping Traffick”, as well as showcases her leadership qualities around campus. Breighanna is dedicated to helping others within the community by sharing her passion for advocating for survivors of human trafficking and online predators. She established her own nonprofit in 2020 where she grants survivors scholarships. Earlier this year, she was able to grant her very first scholarship and is currently in the works of granting her second. She triumphs her endeavors and aspirations through the Miss America 2.0 Organization and is so grateful to be able to be a voice for the voiceless.
Breighanna was joined by Finley Richardson, Miss Coastal Alabama’s Outstanding Teen. Her social impact initiative R.E.A.D. Readers Empowering Achievement and Development
You can follow Miss Coastal Alabama’s journey as she prepares for Miss Alabama on Instagram @MissCoastalAlabama
