Miss Mobile Bay Brianna Burrell and Miss Mobile Bay's Outstanding Teen Sydnee Cantley joined Chelsey on Studio10 with a look at what 2022 holds for them. Brianna looks forward to competing in Miss Alabama in the Summer while Sydnee will compete for the title of Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen in March.
To learn more about these two ladies, watch the clip above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.