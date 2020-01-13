People United to Advance the Dream Mobile and the University of South Alabama are teaming up for several events over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend.
This years theme is "Love Will Keep Us Together".
Events are scheduled starting on Thursday, January 16th through MLK Day on Mondya, January 20th.
Click on the video link or either of the links below to see a complete list of what's all taking place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.