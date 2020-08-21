A new barbershop in Mobile, AL offers much more than your average haircut. It's a whole experience!
Mob Town Proper is brought to you by Panini Pete & Nick Dimario of Double P Hospitality, the same folks behind local restaurants Squid Ink, Ed's Seafood Shed, Sunset Pointe and Panini Pete's.
Located on South Ann Street, the shop has a funky, eclectic vibe-- with vintage art, a jukebox and retro video games. They also focus on hospitality, serving beer and wine and bringing in food on some days.
Mob Town Proper offers haircuts for men, women and children. Watch the video to check out Joe's fresh haircut!
