The 8th Annual "The Throw Down" presented by the Mobile Arts Council is set for Friday, September 20th.

The event will take place at the USS Alabama Battleship Park in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. Five artists will be on hand to Throw Down in this great live art competition. There will also be auctions, music and catering!

MUSIC:

ROGERWOOD featuring Roger Fritz

CATERING:

Heroes, The Royal Scam and The Simple Greeek

ARTISTS:

Anna-Marie Babington

Mary Elizabeth Kimbrough

Brandin Stallworth

Patrick Tucker

Ginger Woechan

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of the event.

You can purchase them at MAC's Gallery at Room 1927. You can also get them and find out more info at mobilearts.org.

