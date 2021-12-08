Mobile Ballet is excited to bring the community’s beloved holiday tradition of The Nutcracker to the Mobile Civic Center Theater in December. The highlight of this year’s production of The Nutcracker is the return of Mobile Ballet alumna and former New York City Ballet soloist Kathryn Morgan, dancing the role of Sugar Plum Fairy on her hometown stage.
Rounding out the cast of familiar characters in The Nutcracker, Ms. Morgan is joined by stellar internationally acclaimed guest artists Alladson Barreto, Paul Branco, Daniel Benavides, and Agustin de Sousa, performing along with the Mobile Ballet Company and student dancers from the Mobile Ballet School.
With Tchaikovsky’s legendary score, Katia Garza’s captivating choreography, and exquisite costumes and sets, this production will capture your imagination and transport you to a magical wonderland. Mobile Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker continues to be an annual holiday favorite for the entire Gulf Coast region and is a holiday delight for audiences of all ages.
Mobile Ballet
The Nutcracker
Mobile Civic Center Theater
Saturday, December 11th 2:30pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, December 12th, 2:30pm
About Kathryn Morgan:
Kathryn Morgan trained at Mobile Ballet beginning at age three, becoming a member of the Mobile Ballet Company at age eleven. At fifteen, she enrolled for full time study at the School of American Ballet in New York City. Kathryn began her professional career in 2006 as an apprentice with New York City Ballet, and was promoted to soloist in 2009. She left the company in 2012 while battling an auto-immune illness, and made an awe-inspiring return to the stage seven years later as a soloist with Miami City Ballet. She danced with MCB for a year before making a decision to step away from company life in 2020 to pursue dancing on her own terms.
Kathryn Morgan is a modern-day ballerina, blazing a career path for herself outside of the confines of company life. In addition to being a popular performer, teacher, judge, and influencer, Kathryn is the founder of Kathryn Morgan & Friends, a community focused on the joy that ballet can bring to dancers when they are valued for who they are above their level of proficiency.
Reaching millions through her popular online community and social media platforms, her goal is to help dancers improve and achieve their dreams as well as open up the ballet world to non-dancers. Through social media Ms. Morgan has also shared her past struggles with the auto-immune illness that threatened to derail her dance career. Her honesty about her own experiences has allowed her to connect with dancers and non-dancers of all ages as she shares encouraging lessons from the life of a professional ballerina.
Ms. Morgan performs, teaches, and speaks around the country, and can be found online at kathrynmorganonline.com, on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, as well on her podcast “The Kathryn Morgan Show”, and her column “Dear Katie” for Dance Spirit Magazine.
Ms. Morgan has previously performed as a principal guest artist in Mobile Ballet productions of Sleeping Beauty (Aurora), Swan Lake (Odette, Odile), The Nutcracker (Sugar Plum Fairy), and Snow White (Snow White).
