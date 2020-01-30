A watershed is an area of land that drains into one body of water. The Western Shore Watershed encompasses about 26 square miles. It runs from downtown Mobile south 24 miles to the Dauphin Island Causeway. Mobile Bay National Estuary Program brings together governmental leaders, businesses, environmental experts, property owners and community members to restore and maintain the waters of Mobile Bay.
The NEP creates plans for the health and restoration of Mobile Bay and its watersheds, the projects derived from which are firmly rooted in science and designed to last the test of time. Mobile Bay National Estuary Program projects are money well-spent and enable Mobile Bay NEP communities to leverage resources wisely.
The NEP’s plans and projects help make sure money like the hundreds of millions of dollars paid out after the Deepwater Horizon spill are properly allocated. Mobile Bay National Estuary Program projects are deeply informed by public feedback and are a response to community needs. Mobile Bay National Estuary Program projects like this one help make sure our waterways and shorelines are better prepared to respond to severe weather events.
For more information, visit their website.
