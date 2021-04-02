Get ready to sail! Mobile Bay Sailing School is kicking off their Summer program June 7-July 23, 2021. This school has been teaching kids across the Gulf Coast for over 30 years. The adult and family program is now available so you and your family can explore sailing and basic seamanship. Registration is now open. Visit this website to sign up. https://www.mobilebaysailingschool.com/
Mobile Bay Sailing School
Joe Emer
Morning Anchor/Studio10 Host
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
You may also like
Most Popular
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.