Get ready to sail! Mobile Bay Sailing School is kicking off their Summer program June 7-July 23, 2021. This school has been teaching kids across the Gulf Coast for over 30 years. The adult and family program is now available so you and your family can explore sailing and basic seamanship. Registration is now open. Visit this website to sign up. https://www.mobilebaysailingschool.com/

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.