Mobile Baykeeper Casi Callaway is being recognized for her 20-plus year fight to save Mobile Bay, with her story centering on her citizen action and legal work surrounding the Deepwater Horizon disaster. Casi’s story is voiced by actor, writer, producer and environmentalist, Alec Baldwin. She is one of 20 “Waterkeeper Warriors” who will be featured in a global clean water awareness project from Waterkeeper Alliance and Culture Trip. Waterkeeper Alliance is a global alliance of over 300 water-focused environmental organizations.
Mobile Baykeeper has served the Mobile Bay area for more than 20 years. Our mission is to provide citizens a means to protect the beauty, health, and heritage of the Mobile Bay Watershed and our coastal communities. We conduct thorough research on the policies, regulations, and science behind every issue to fully understand the problem. We form diverse partnerships with organizations and businesses, always attempting to work with polluters before we work against them. Armed with facts, we then educate our members, the public, and decision-makers on the problems and solutions. We want to empower everyone on both sides of the Bay to take better care of it, so we can pass a healthy community and thriving economy down to our children. Visit mobilebaykeeper.org for more information and to become a member today.
