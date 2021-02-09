If you're looking for something to do this Valentine's Day and you love cats, come on out and support the Mobile Cat Society at its "Be My Felinetine!" event.
Allyson Clements, the Director of the Mobile Cat Society, joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it. Click on the link to learn more.
Here's more information:
Mobile Cat Society
501c3 non-profit
Be My Felinetine at Serda's Brewery
(reservation only)
February 14
$75 Couples
$40 Singles
instagram.com/_mobilecatsociety
