Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start is a high quality, comprehensive, child development school readiness program that serves over 1111 children, ranging in age from 6 weeks to 4-years-old in 15 locations in Mobile and Washington Counties.
Head Start services include: health, dental, mental health, and nutrition services; family services, parent education and parent leadership opportunities; educational screenings and assessments, educational activities both in the classroom and outside; and services for children with disabilities.
MCA takes applications all year for both of their programs. Early Head Start applicants have to be at least six weeks old. Head Start applicants have to be at least three years old.
461 Donald Street Mobile, AL 36617.
Phone: (251) 457-5700
Fax: (251) 457-2373
Website. www.mcamobile.org
