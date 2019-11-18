For over 35 years, the Mobile International Festival has grown to become the longest running festival on the Gulf Coast. We believe, in part, our success can be attributed to our dedication to educating students and visitors to the varied cultural world around them. Our goal remains to promote understanding, acceptance, friendship, and to showcase appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures. The Mobile International Festival is a place where all belong.
THEME:THE ART AND SCIENCE OF FOOD
Students will learn about food traditions, culinary practices, presentations, production and preservation. Students will also learn that many foods in grocery stores today actually originated from only a few places around the world.
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10AM-4PM
The Grounds (Mobile Fairground)
1035 Cody Road North
Mobile, AL 36608
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.