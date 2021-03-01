Barry Silverman from the Mobile Jewish Film Festival joined us to talk about this years exciting event!
The following information was provided by the Mobile Jewish Film Festival:
We are excited to announce the dates of this year’s Virtual Mobile Jewish Film Festival! We hope you will join us in viewing seven of the best Jewish cinema and programming from the comfort of your own home. This year’s Film Festival is expanding and reaching larger audiences than ever in our 20 years! Partnered with Federations from Huntsville and Pensacola, we are proud to bring you an array of relevant programming to accompany the films from each of our Federations. You will be able to purchase full passes, sponsorships and tickets to our film lineup online through our virtual platform Elevent.
Movies and Showdates:
The Keeper: Available for Viewing March 5, 6, 7
Crescendo: Available for Viewing March 8, 9, 10
The Picture of His Life: Available for Viewing March 11, 12, 13
Incitement: Availble for viewing on March 14, 15, 16
Aulcie: Available for Viewing March 17, 18, 19
Here We Are: Available for viewing March 20, 21, 22
Shared Legacies: Available for Viewing March 23, 24, 25
