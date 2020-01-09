Welcome in the New Year with the Mobile Area Jewish Federation’s 19th Annual Jewish Film Festival. Running from January 16 through February 2, this series features ten films which will help open your eyes to Jewish music, culture and historical significance. Once again, screenings will be held in various venues around the city, and tickets for the films may be purchased via the Mobile Jewish Federation’s website www.mobilejewishfederation.org, by calling Kathy at the MAJF office (251-490-4872) or onsite prior to each showing. Tickets prices for all showings are: General Admission - $9.00; Students and Seniors-$7.00. A festival pass, admitting you to all ten films, is $75.00 and $55.00 for students and seniors. Dinner before Fiddler, A Miracle of Miracles, is not included in this price.
The 2020 Mobile Jewish Film Festival
Mobile Area Jewish Federation
3929 Airport Blvd., Suite 1-219
Mobile, AL 36609
