Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson was elected in 2013 and is not in his 7th year in office.
In 2013, Mayor Stimpson promised "One Mobile" and to make the Port City, the safest most business and family-friendly city in America.
Mayor Stimpson joins Eric Reynolds on this weeks "Perspectives", to give an update on those promises and to take a look at where they say he's had success and what they're still working to improve.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9am.
