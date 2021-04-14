Stacey Woodyard, MPD Victim Advocate Coordinator, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to promote their first Victims of Crime Awareness Walk. Victims of crime and their families are invited to participate.
The following information was provided by Mobile Police Department:
The MPD Victim Services Unit is hosting a “Victims of Crime Awareness Walk” in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 18-24). The walk is in support of victims and survivors who have been affected by crime and those who serve them in the community. The theme is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.”
The Victims of Crime Awareness Walk takes place Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. It starts in the back of police headquarters and ends at Public Safety Memorial Park. A program will be held at the park with a few people to speak including Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste. This is a 30-minute event.
The MPD Victim Services Unit was established one year ago to help victims of crime in the city of Mobile.
Mobile Police Department
Public Affairs Office
2460 Government Blvd Mobile, AL 36606
251-208-1918
