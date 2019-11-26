The Mobile Rock and Gem Show is back! Here's a preview of this years show.
-Thanksgiving weekend (Friday-Sunday) each year. Fun for the whole family!
-40+ exhibits of gems, specimens, fossils, and lapidary art.
-30+ dealers presenting gems, jewelry, minerals, fossils, and more.
-Live demonstrations of lapidary arts, featuring cabbing, wire wrapping, faceting, by club members.
-Flint knapping with live demonstrations.
-Fluorescent Mineral Display.
-Hourly door prizes are awarded. (Must be present to win.)
-Raffle ticket prize drawings ($1.00 per chance) to win bigger prizes.
-The University of South Alabama, The University of Mobile, and Bishop State Community College are represented.
-A membership booth where you can talk about the benefits of becoming a club member, and then apply!
-A sand pit where kids (and adults) can dig for treasures, and lots of other kids activities.
-A Gem Sleuce where you can mine for gem stones.
-Free parking.
-Food vendor on site.
25th Annual Mobile Rock and Gem Show
At the Abba Shrine Center at 7701 Hitt Road in Mobile AL (36695). (map)
The doors will be open from 1:00-6:00 PM on Friday, from 9:00am-6:00pm on Saturday and from 10:00am-5:00pm on Sunday.
Admission is only $4.00 ($1.00 off with coupon) and children under 12 are FREE with an adult!
Fri., 11/29 (1pm-6pm)
Sat., 11/30 (9am-6pm)
Sun., 12/1 (10am-5pm)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.