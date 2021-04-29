MSO Presents Russian Classics on May 1 and May 2, 2021. Scott Speck joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the weekend. The program includes: 

Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila

Arensky: Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky

Borodin: Nocturne (Jenny Gregoire)

Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (Moises Molina)

Prokofiev: Classical Symphony

Shows are subject to change and tickets range from $15 to $82. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Mobile Symphony Orchestra online

Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

