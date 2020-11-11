The following information was provided by The Mobile Symphony:
The Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is going casual for its popular Beethoven & Blue Jeans concert Nov. 14 & 15 at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. To allow for social-distancing the orchestra offers four opportunities for music lovers to “dress down and leave uplifted” – 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.
“This year we bring you Beethoven and Blue Jeans in momentous fashion, as we celebrate Beethoven’s 250th. It’s not every day that a composer turns a quarter of a millennium,” Music Director Scott Speck explains. “For the occasion we welcome Randall Goosby, a stunning young violinist who just this fall signed an exclusive recording deal with classical music powerhouse Decca Classics.
“As always, BBJ brings a mixture of old and new, fresh and familiar, for all to enjoy,” Speck adds. The concert opens with Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and includes a lively piece by French composer Joseph Boulogne, the first known classical composer of African ancestry. Goosby joins the orchestra for Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major.
Randall Goosby first performed as soloist with an orchestra at the age of nine and was 13 when he played with the New York Philharmonic. Now the 24-year-old protégé of the legendary Itzhak Perlman is rocketing toward stardom.
The concert is sponsored by the Larkins Foundation, Karen and Jim Atchison and Joanna and Robert Cunningham.
At a time when the power of music is needed more than ever, the MSO is committed to providing outstanding performances in a safe environment. Following current guidelines, the orchestra can allow only 400 people in the 1,900-seat Saenger. Seats and rows will be blocked to accommodate social distancing. Masks are required for audience and musicians. Concerts are limited to approximately one hour without an intermission. The Saenger will be sanitized between performances.
All concerts will be professionally videoed and will be available online to members who do not feel comfortable attending in person. Online content is not available without a season membership.
Five-concert memberships are available for $75-$285. Tickets to individual in-person performances are $15-$82. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the symphony box office, 257 Dauphin Street. Student tickets are $10. Through the MSO Big Red Ticket program sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation, students in grades K-12 can attend the Sunday performance free when accompanied by a paying adult. More details can be found online at www.mobilesymphony.org.
