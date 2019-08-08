It's "Mobile Tiki Week" at area bars and restaurants from August 12-17, 2019! Enjoy tiki cocktails, food and events all week.
Experience the "Mai Tai Mile" Pub Crawl on Wednesday August 14th.
Participating locations include:
- The Haberdasher
- Southern National
- OK Bike Shop
- POST
- Gulf Coast Pedal Tours
- Roosters
- Noble South Sidecar Lounge
- Squid Ink
Click here for Mobile Tiki Week on Facebook, and also check out Twitter & Instagram!
