Mobile United Executive Director, Chris Gibson, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about a new event. Learn more below.
The following information was provided by Mobile United:
Mobile United, the area non-profit focusing on leadership development, announces its inaugural Leaders Pitch competition. Four teams will compete for $5,000 each in funding. Instead of pitching traditional businesses, however, they will be proposing unique solutions to address some of our most daunting social issues in Mobile. Dubbed a social innovation pitch contest, two of the winning teams will be chosen by a panel of judges and one by the attendees as a people’s choice winner. The teams will then have a year to implement their projects for the betterment of our greater Mobile community.
The event will be held at the Innovation Portal at 358 St. Louis Street from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11th. There are two ways to attend: one in-person and the other online via Zoom. This hybrid function has served Mobile United well throughout the pandemic and allowed us to accommodate those who do not wish to be in-person, but still gain the benefit of the leadership training we provide throughout the year.
Tickets for the in-person event are $50 for non-members and $40 for Mobile United members. The online ticket to attend is $25.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Leaders Pitch would not be possible without the support of our sponsors: The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Innovation Portal, Agilitas Human Capital Consulting, and AT&T. For questions, please contact Executive Director Chris Gibson at 251-300-1482 or by email at cgibson@mobileunited.org
