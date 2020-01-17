The following information was provided by Navigator Credit Union:
Many people make resolutions on New Year’s Day, and most soon give up on keeping them. No matter what your resolutions, the key isn’t making the list, it’s sticking to it. Navigator Credit Union has some money-smart resolutions you can start any time to increase your financial fitness.
Pay off debt
Start the year with a plan to whittle down debt. Making one extra mortgage or car loan payment a year will help you pay off your balance faster. If you can’t make an extra payment, consider paying a little more than the minimum requirement each month. Refinancing your mortgage or car loan to a lower interest rate can also help you reach your goal. Navigator offers great rates and flexible terms on auto loans (https://navigatorcu.org/borrowing-loans-from-credit-unions/vehicle-loans/).
If you have credit card debt, consider transferring the balance to a credit card that offers lower interest rates and fewer fees. With the Navigator Platinum Rewards card (https://navigatorcu.org/borrowing- loans-from-credit-unions/visa-credit-cards/), you pay no annual fee, no balance transfer fee and no cash advance fee. You’ll also earn reward points you can redeem on thousands of items - even cash.
Build great credit
Making on-time payments and handling credit responsibly will raise your credit score, a number that is considered for a large loan such as a mortgage or even getting a job or apartment. Don’t have credit? Navigator’s Credit Builder loan (https://navigatorcu.org/credit-builder-loan/) is always a good way to establish credit. You make regular monthly payments and Navigator reports your positive payment history to all three major credit bureaus – and you even earn interest on the money you’re saving while you establish credit.
Start or maintain an emergency fund
Financial experts recommend having three to six months’ worth of living expense in a liquid savings account. Set up automatic transfers to your Navigator share account to help make saving easy, as well as easy to access.
Save for retirement
Making regular contributions to an employer-sponsored retirement plan or an individual retirement account (IRA) can make a big difference when you reach your retirement years. Think of it as paying yourself first.
Just as with dieting, it’s not the starting that makes the biggest difference – having a healthy plan you can stick to will make you financially fit!
About Navigator Credit Union
Navigator has been serving the Gulf Coast for more than 80 years. In 1939, the credit union began offering savings accounts and loans to local shipyard worker, giving them their first access to financial services. Today, anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Mobile or Baldwin Counties can join. Navigator is a full-service financial institution offering innovative services such Save’N Up Debit card savings program and Credit Builder Loans, as well as interest-bearing checking accounts, high-yield savings plans, unlimited rewards credit cards, mortgage services, competitive vehicle loans, retirement planning and more. Visit navigatorcu.org (https://navigatorcu.org/) or call 800-344-3281 for additional information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.