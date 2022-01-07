Monica Townser with Monica Townser Coaching joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on vision boards and purpose parties. She says, "Purpose parties are private professional development strategy session with a vision board component." Monica continues by saying, "3-to-4-hour cost-effective workplace training to boost employee morale. Very cost- effective training to help employees reach their full potential. New twist on traditional staff meetings."
For more information visit this website or call (251) 333-8061.
