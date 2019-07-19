This Sunday morning at 730am, Eric talks to an official with the Marshall Space Flight Center on it’s role to Put a man on the moon. We also talk to an astrophysicist from USA who talks about opportunities for current USA students who want to work for NASA. Then Eric interviews officials with the Mobile Public Library regarding all the special exhibits and speakers the library is offering this month as we celebrate the day an AMERICAN astronaut landed on the moon,50 years ago, on July 20 1969.
Moon Landing & Space Exploration on "Perspectives with Eric Reynolds"
